Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

George Santos says Kyrsten Sinema told him to ‘hang in there’ — her office calls it a ‘lie’

Leave a Comment

668514 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed this week that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) told him to “hang in there” as the two crossed paths at the State of the Union this week. It was another “lie,” Sinema’s office responded. Talking to Newsmax, Santos said the exchange came after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), told him he doesn’t belong in Congress, Newsweek reported. Santos said “he shot back at Romney, saying that he was ‘not meant for television,'” reported Newsweek’s Kaitlin Lewis. “According to Santos’ reenactment of the incident, Sinema passed by him around the same time Romney spoke out, and …

Read More

Related Posts