Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Look: Photos From Brittney Griner’s Wife Are Going Viral

Leave a Comment

670595 origin 1
Published by
The Spun

By Andrew Gould Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, were honored at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards. The couple received a standing ovation when taking the stage during a surprise appearance. After the show, Cherelle posted a message of gratitude on Instagram. “Full circle! To be beside you will never get old!” she wrote. “Thank you @naacpimageawards for having us tonight! It was an honor to see black excellence! I’m in [awe] of what we’ve done and continue to do.” Brittney Griner spent more than nine months in Russian detention and was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charge…

Read More

Related Posts