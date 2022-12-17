Biden Mocks Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ With List Of Accomplishments

Published by

uPolitics.com

President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump‘s claim that he had a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” which turned out to be that he is selling limited edition $99 NFT trading cards featuring a cartoon version of himself on them. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…,” the president wrote on Twitter. Biden continued on with a checklist, “✔️ Inflation’s easing, ✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act, ✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home, ✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago, ✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona.” November’s Consumer Price Index was released earlier this week …

