Many self-identified heterosexuals report feeling attracted toward individuals of the same sex, study finds

Published by
PsyPost

Sexuality is commonly thought to be a spectrum. If that is true, is anyone fully straight? Does that blur the label of what heterosexual means? A study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior explores sexual preferences and experiences of people who self-identify as heterosexual. Sexuality is a complicated topic for many people and sexualities deviating from the norm of heterosexuality often face stigma. Same-sex experiences or feelings can threaten people who identify as heterosexual’s sense of self and can have emotional impacts that leave them questioning their sexual orientations. From 19…

