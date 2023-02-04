Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon is shot down Over the Atlantic

Published by

Wayarc Daily

Chinese surveillance balloon that had been transiting across the country for several days has been shot down by the US Military. In a statement Saturday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said a U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the balloon at the direction of President Joe Biden. Lloyd said the balloon was being used by the People’s Republic of China “in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States.” Biden gave authorization on Wednesday to take down the balloon as soon as it could be done “without undue risk to America…

