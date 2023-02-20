Virginia Woolf´s ‘Orlando’ inspires transgender film at Berlinale

Published by

Reuters UK

By James Imam BERLIN (Reuters) – Philosopher Paul B. Preciado did not want to make a film about his own gender transition, because British novelist Virginia Woolf had already done so a century before. “Orlando: My Political Biography”, Preciado’s playful debut film, explores the struggles of trans and binary people through Woolf’s novel “Orlando”. In its opening scene, two young non-binary people sit reading a book in the woods. “The way we present trans people through films is by destroying them through their image. I didn’t want to go into that tradition, but I didn’t want to go into the vic…

