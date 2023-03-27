‘Appalling’: UK police urged to stop strip-searching children

Published by

Euronews (English)

British police have been urged to stop strip-searching children, after “deeply concerning” and “widespread” failures were highlighted in a new report. The report found that kids as young as eight were being subjected to intrusive searches by officers in the back of police vans, in schools and outside fast-food outlets. Black children were up to six times more likely to be searched than others, it also revealed. Strip searches involve removing or arranging a person’s clothing so their breasts, buttocks or genitalia. Experiencing one during youth can lead to shame, guilt, depression and other la…

