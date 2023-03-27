Walter Cole aka: Darcelle, Guinness World Record holder for oldest drag queen performer, dies at 92

Published by

Euronews (English)

Darcelle XV, the Guinness World Record holder for oldest drag queen performer, has died aged 92 of natural causes. “The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes,” Darcelle XV Showplace, her Portland cabaret announced on Instagram. “We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace.” Walter Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen Darcelle XV, was crowned the oldest drag queen by Guinness World Records in 2016. The…

Read More