Tucker Carlson Backtracks After Claiming He ‘Passionately’ Hates Donald Trump: ‘I Love’ Him ‘As A Person’

Though it was revealed through private text messages that Tucker Carlson “passionately” hated Donald Trump, he backtracked on Monday, March 20.

“I’m pretty straightforward. I love Trump, like as a person. I think Trump is funny and insightful,” he said during a radio appearance on WABC’s Bo Snerdley’s Rush Hour show.

The Fox News host added that he spent “four years defending” Trump’s “policies” and doesn’t think he did anything prior to the January 6 Capitol attack.

“And I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts. That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated,” he recalled.

As OK! previously reported, Carlson’s texts were exposed in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News. “I hate him passionately,” Carlson said in the messages, per the court filing.

“Those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion, in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled,” Carlson said of his remarks.

The TV personality claimed he sent those texts when Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

“Those particular texts were pulled at the moment where I was texting with one of my producers because some idiot on the Trump campaign had sent us the name of these dead voters who had voted,” he noted. “And we went, and I repeated them on air, and it turns out, some of them were alive. So, I was just, I felt humiliated.”

Carlson admitted he was “so mad by the incompetence of that campaign, which was completely incompetent.”

“I can’t stand getting the facts wrong,” Carlson continued. “At the time, I was just blaming the Trump campaign, and I was livid.”

After other Fox News hosts threw Trump under the bus, the former president went on a rant about the ordeal — going on to call out Rupert Murdoch.

“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 28. “There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“Just look at the documentary ‘2000 MULES’ and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal,” he continued. “RIGGED!!!”