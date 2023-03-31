Bad Bunny says first onscreen kiss with a man ‘was very cool’

Published by

New York Daily News

Kissing another man for the world to see wasn’t a thing for Bad Bunny with his upcoming role in the true life drama “Cassandro.” In fact, the reggaetón superstar — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — referred to it as “badass.” Gracing the very first cover of Time Magazine with all Spanish text, Bad Bunny opened up about his first onscreen movie kiss, which happened to be with the film’s leading man. “It was cabrón (badass). My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man,” he said. “That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life,” Bad Bunny — currently ro…

