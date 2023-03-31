Daniel Radcliffe Takes Dig At ‘Harry Potter’ Writer J.K. Rowling While Hosting Trans Youth Roundtable

mega

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken up for the trans community yet again.

On Wednesday, March 29, LGBTQ+ nonprofit the Trevor Project revealed that the Harry Potter star will host a roundtable of trans youth in a new YouTube series. The program is titled Sharing Space and will be released on Friday, March 31, on the Transgender Day of Visibility.

mega

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” said the actor. “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people.”

“At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids,” he added, subtly throwing shade at anti-trans activists, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

In the trailer Radcliffe explained, “There are some people in the world who are just not trying to engage in this conversation in any good faith.”

“I think a lot of the time it’s just because people don’t know a young trans person so there’s just this, like, theoretical idea about this in their head.”

mega

Since 2009, the Swiss Army Man alum has advocated for the Trevor Project including clapping back at J.K. Rowling in 2020 after she shared some offensive anti-trans messages on Twitter.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe said in response to Rowling. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Though, the 33-year-old at the time claimed that his statements were not “in-fighting” against the millionaire, he also added that Rowling was “unquestionably responsible for the course” of his career.

But, he did admit he felt “compelled” as a trans activist and “human being” to weigh in after the mom-of-three tweeted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Additionally, the theater performer said, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.”

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he concluded the 2020 statement.