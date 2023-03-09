Cher Is An ‘Amazing’ Stepmother To Amber Rose’s Son As Alexander Edwards Engagement Rumors Swirl

CHER

While Cher might be on be back on mommy duty due to her relationship with Alexander Edwards, the latter just received some new best buds.

During a recent interview, the 37-year-old opened up about how well things are going for his and the “Believe” singer’s successfully blended family ever since their romance heated up last year.

MEGA

Edwards confirmed Cher is “amazing” when it comes to being a stepmother to his 3-year-old son, Slash, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

As for the music producer’s relationship with Cher’s children — who are roughly a decade older than Edwards — the father-of-one vowed they are his “guys.”

Chaz BonoMEGA

“Chaz is my guy… and Elijah,” Edwards expressed of Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46.

When asked if he received “Chaz’s permission” before he allegedly proposed to the Goddess of Pop, Edwards kept quiet and avoided confirming or denying both ongoing engagement rumors and whether there would be a wedding in the near future.

@CHER/TWITTER

Cher left social media users convinced Edwards proposed when she was left speechless by the diamond ring her boyfriend gave to her for Christmas in December 2022.

Although it remains unknown whether the record producer got down on one knee, it was quite easy for Edwards to reveal what he loves most about his lovely lady, as he simply stated, “Cher being Cher.”

Edwards doesn’t seem to mind the 40-year age gap between himself and the superstar, as he nodded his head in agreement when the reporter asked if there were “a lot of benefits dating an older woman.”

As for what exact benefits the age difference may entail, Edwards quipped, “that’s private,” while seemingly unable to keep a huge smile from spreading across his face.

MEGA

Cher agrees with her lover, as she couldn’t care less how much younger her partner is than her.

“I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS. I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” the “If I Could Turn Back Time” vocalist previously expressed via Twitter after the couple received backlash regarding their May-December romance.

“Love doesn’t know math,” she concluded.

TMZ spoke to Edwards during an interview outside of a restaurant.