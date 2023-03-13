‘Gay Key West Uncovered’ Goes Bottoms Up at the Island’s Bars, Drag Shows and Nightlife on Duval: LISTEN

Photo courtesy island house

If you can manage to tear yourself away from the pool at one of Key West’s famous (and infamous) LGBTQ+ guesthouses, there’s plenty of party awaiting. The vacation hotspot is known for the bustling Duval Street, off-the-wall drag shows, laidback bars, DJs, dancing and … vibrator races?

This week’s episode of Towleroad’s new travel miniseries Gay Key West Uncovered takes listeners down Duval. Meet the island’s legendary 801 Girls and learn about the variety of drag shows offered nightly. We pop into a performance of Eyecons at LaTeDa for a taste of Christopher Peterson’s top-caliber celebrity-impersonation cabaret. Finally, we’ll join the throngs of cheering fans at Mary Ellen’s world famous vibrator races and dance the day away at the island’s Sunday tea dance.

Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Stitcher and more.

Gay Key West Uncovered is a six-part miniseries hosted by writer, comedian and professional homosexual Bobby Hankinson. Join us as we explore why Key West offers a wild, wonderful, unapologetically queer travel experience like no other. Learn about the island’s unique history, nightlife, restaurants, artists and more straight from the people who make it so special. Well … maybe not too straight.

Gay Key West Uncovered is produced by Towleroad.com and sponsored by Key West.