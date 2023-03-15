Donald Trump ‘Has A Long History Of Cheating On His Wives,’ Is ‘Scared’ Of Melania, Biographer Claims

mega

Donald Trump allegedly attempted to cover up his messy 2006 affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election because he was “scared” his wife, Melania, would find out, according to biographer Tim O’Brien.

“I don’t think he was only worried about his campaign potentially getting blown up,” the author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald explained during his appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Sunday, March 12. “I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up.”

Noted O’Brien, “Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way.”

This comes four months after Trump’s former senior aide Kellyanne Conway testified to a panel that while the embattled ex-president listened to many of his advisors, he “reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.”

Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005 — one year before his reported flings with the adult film actress, as well as Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleged she also had an entanglement with the controversial businessman in 2006.

Donald and Melania share one son, 16-year-old Barron Trump.

As for Stormy, she previously spilled toOK! that she found being constantly asked about the scandal to be “exhausting and eyerolling,” but not “surprising.”

“Every time he pops out, I wish he would go away,” the 43-year-old dished at the time. “But you know what? If it keeps my name out there … maybe that is why I was put here. I hope seeing Trump naked was not for nothing. I can hopefully spin it and bring attention to other things.”

“I am not going to sit here and act all holier-than-thou,” she added. “I did get paid, the check cleared, thank you very much. But like I said, I can bring awareness to other important things.”

