Eighty-Year-Old Media Mogul David Geffen Marries 30-Year-Old Boyfriend in Private Ceremony

Published by

Knewz

David Geffen, 80, has married his 30-year-old boyfriend, Donovan Michaels, in a private event attended by just two other couples. The media mogul, worth an estimated $7.7 billion, reportedly tied the knot on Saturday in a secret ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California. “David has loved Donovan for a while, and they had been talking about taking the next step together,” an anonymous source said. Geffen, a prolific philanthropist known for donating millions of dollars to museums, art centers, and hospitals, has had a string of boyfriends in recent years but no known marriages. The source adde…

Read More