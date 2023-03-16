‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Announces His Run For President From Behind Bars

Published by

Knewz

Joe Exotic, the infamous former Oklahoma zookeeper made famous by the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, recently announced his intention to run for President from inside his prison cell. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka the “Tiger King,” or “Exotic Joe” was arrested and convicted on two charges of murder-for-hire, one of which he allegedly paid an individual $3000 and to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to take out his biggest critique Carole Baskin. In addition to his attempts on Baskins’s life, was charged with violating the Endangered Species and Lacey Acts, and as a result, he faced 19 wildlife c…

Read More