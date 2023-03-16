Towleroad Gay News

FL bill enforces teaching ‘benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage’ and bans discussion of menstruation

Published by
AlterNet

A Florida Republican lawmaker’s bill would require schools to teach the “benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” effectively teach that transgender people don’t exist, ban young women from discussing menstrual cycles and menstruation, and would require students be falsely taught that HIV can only be contracted through sex. State Rep. Stan McClain’s legislation, HB 1069 says “instruction in acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education, when such instruction and course material contains instruction in human sexuality, such instruction may only oc…

