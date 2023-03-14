Julia Garner remains hopeful for Madonna biopic

Julia Garner has her “fingers crossed” that the Madonna biopic will happen.

The ‘Ozark’ star is set to play the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker on the big screen and is still hopeful that the project will come to fruition despite being shelved for the time being as the pop icon embarks on her ‘Celebration’ world tour.

Julia, 29, told Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday (12.03.23): “Yeah, yeah. I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things… yeah, fingers crossed.”

Madonna is set to direct her own biopic and the Queen of Pop believes that she is the only person who can do justice to her own story.

The 64-year-old singer said: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a pre-emptive strike, because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.’

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

Madonna has previously opened up about the “draining” experience of writing a script that covers her childhood in Michigan to global superstardom.

The ‘Like a Prayer’ singer said: “Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had.

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now.

“Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naive, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die.”