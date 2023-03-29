Lil Nas X doesn’t like dating famous people

Lil Nas X hates dating other famous people.

The ‘Montero’ hitmaker used to use exclusive dating app Raya in his quest to find love but he’s now stopped using his account because all the other users were well known and he’s learned from previous experience that he doesn’t want to go out with another star.

Speaking during the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment on ‘The Late Late Show’, he told host James Corden: “I used to use Raya. I think I stopped using Raya… It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person.

“Raya is just very famous, everyone’s famous on there.

“I’ve met quite a few famous guys. I think I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”

Asked if any of his former dates had previously appeared on the show, Nas stayed coy.

He cagily said: “For sure.”

The presenter then decided to guess at the identity of some of the ‘Old Town Road’ singer’s past dates, including suggesting an entanglement with Michael Buble, who has been married to Luisana Lopilato since 2011.

Nas joked in response: “Michael Bublé? Yeah, you caught me.”

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker – who came out as gay in 2019 – recently apologised to the trans community after being accused of making them the “punchline of a joke”.

Nas faced a backlash after he shared a photo of influencer Glow Princess – whose real name is Armanda Tounghui – and jokingly suggested that it was actually a picture of him after “surgery”.

He tweeted: “the surgery was a success [double heart emoji] (sic)”

When fans called out the 23-year-old rapper for making the trans community the “punchline of a joke”, he hit back: “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f*****’ serious.

And when another fan asked why he “had to mention surgery,” he replied, “because she has t******? are u dense?”

But shortly afterwards, the ‘Old Town Road’ singer – whose real name is Montero Hill – deleted his tweets and issued an apology.

He wrote: “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry (sic)”