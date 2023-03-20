Lukas Gage Says He Feels Pressed To Identify His Sexuality As Chris Appleton Claims He’s Dating Actor

Published by

Actor Lukas Gage revealed that he feels pressured to label his sexuality. "An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes, and pick a lane: gay, bi, or straight. It's too confusing,'" he told The New York Times. "I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don't want to do anything on anyone's accord but my own." "Let me do it when I'm ready. And it's acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want," Gage continued. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in …"

