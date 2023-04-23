Kim Kardashian Parties At Usher Show With Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage: ‘Seriously One Of The Best Concerts’

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian busted a move to “Burn” by Usher this weekend! On Saturday, April 22, the Skims founder partied hard at the Usher concert with newly engaged couple, Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage.

The Kardashians star uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram Story gushing over how amazing the performance was and showing off her dance moves along with her pals. One of the stories showed the famous R&B singer onstage in a black leather jacket with a bedazzled skeleton on the back as he sang to the audience, to which Kardashian penned, “Seriously one of the best concerts!!!”

In another clip, she danced in between her two friends as the three of them sang their hearts out to the camera. At one point during the song “Burn”, Kardashian filmed the trio swaying back and forth as Appleton and Gage share a kiss behind the brunette beauty.

The reality TV personality also shared the moment Usher grinded on his mic stand against the floor with the saucy caption, “😱.”

The musician later came up to where Kardashian was sitting to serenade her, then stopped singing and asked her, “What up Kim?” with a smile.

To end the night, she posted a video of Usher as he thanked the crowd along, captioning the clip: “Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP.”

As OK! previously reported, Appleton works for the 42-year-old, as well as being one of her closest friends. Kardashian reportedly couldn’t be happier for the beauty expert who got engaged to Gage earlier this month.

“People that work for Kim Kardashian don’t dare make a move without first consulting her. Let’s just say if Chris didn’t have Kim’s approval, he wouldn’t be dating Lukas,” an insider said about the pair of lovebirds. “Kim runs her inner circle with an iron fist. Before anyone is allowed into the super exclusive club, they need to receive Kim’s blessing.”

“Lucas isn’t just dating Chris — he’s also dating Kim. Never forget that Kim is the boss,” the source added.

The source also dished that Gage “passed” Kardashian’s tests after he “publicly expressed his love for Chris,” while not saying “a word about Kim, which is exactly as she likes it.”