Madonna Fools Around On The Floor Of A ‘Party’ After Confirming Romance With Much-Younger Boxer: Photos

Madonna has resumed her regularly scheduled programming of bizarre Instagram Story spamming.

On Monday, March 13, the Queen of Pop took to social media with a series of strange snaps that featured the 64-year-old sprawled across the floor with a group of people.

Madonna, who was wearing a fitted black corset dress and red platform pumps, was joined by her son David Banda as she threw herself around the floor of what appeared to be a photoshoot set.

Banda appeared unfazed by his mom locking lips with his 29-year-old boxing coach, Josh Popper, last week, as the mother-son duo seemed closer than ever in the series of snaps.

The “Material Girl” singer also shared video footage of the behind-the-scenes activities via another Instagram post, which she paired with audio from her hit song “4 Minutes” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

“And the Oscar goes to…” Madonna stated while having her makeup touched up before the clip transitioned into her fooling around on the ground, which showcased a huge pencil drawing of a pair of hands.

“Oscar night with @jr and the gAng- gang! 🎉💃🥂🕺🏿🥳💞🎈🍾💘,” the 64-year-old captioned the social media upload.

Some internet trolls weren’t pleased to see Madonna returning to her bizarre behaviors so quickly after suffering a “crisis of confidence” following her immense Grammys backlash in February.

“LESS IS MORE!!! I think we will never see a laconic and clean look on M ever again…first were grilled, second was never-ending crosses and necklaces, and now these ‘custom-made’ corsets. Can anybody from the team say ‘No’ to her?” one hater criticized of Madonna’s outfit choices.

A second user stated: “This inability to accept her age is unfortunate and puts out the message to young women that they have to stay looking 20 forever. That old is boring and should be hidden rather than embraced. Just a shame.”

A majority of Madonna’s followers were more focused on what countries will be included on the pop star’s tour date after she shared an exciting updated about her concerts just three days prior.

“New tour dates being announced soon……… !!” the mother-of-six confirmed via Instagram, as fans from all across the world quickly begged the “Like a Virgin” singer to add their homes as a stop on The Celebration Tour, which is set to kick off Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.