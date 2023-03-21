Madonna Lets Loose On Horseback As She Mocks Haters With Remix Of Her Viral Grammys Speech: Watch

MEGA

If you can’t beat them, join them! Madonna hopped on the hater train and mocked her critics by re-sharing a remix someone made of her now-viral Grammys speech.

“If they call you dangerous. …………. 🧨 @asafgoren1,” the Queen of Pop captioned the video shared with her 18.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 20. The message referenced part of her monologue she recited while at the awards show, where she slammed incessant trolls that constantly try to tear her down.

MEGA

Fans of Madonna quickly flooded the comments section to rave about the iconic mashup.

“This is f****** awesome! Madonna please write a song and add all of this together to make at least a 3 to 4 minute song?” one of her supporters begged, as another added, “yes mamma bring those vibes to the tour 🔥❤️.”

Right around the same time the “Material Girl” singer shared a teaser of the remix, Madonna showed off her horseback riding skills on her Instagram Story.

“Ride or die,” the 64-year-old stated, as she sat on top of a white horse while wearing a floral-patterned black sweater and black vest, styling her auburn-colored locks in a fully down hairdo.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

@MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Although Madonna has proven she couldn’t care less as to what negative people have to say, she doesn’t seem ready to stop clapping back.

The “Like a Virgin” vocalist’s resurfaced speech comes more than one month after she spoke from the heart at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

As she presented Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy,” Madonna rallied for anyone who has been labeled “shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic or dangerous” and informed them, “you are definitely onto something.”

“That’s where you make noise. I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging a new paths and taking the heat from all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated,” her speech continued.

Madonna has received intense hate for her bizarre behaviors and sultry endeavors throughout almost the entirety of her decades-long career.