Marjorie Taylor Greene rages about ‘gyrating’ drag queens in House floor rant

Published by

Raw Story

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday unleashed an angry tirade against transgender Americans on the floor of the House of Representatives. While proposing a new nationwide ban on gender-affirming care for minors, the conspiracy theory-promoting Georgia congresswoman accused transgender Americans of being part of a sinister plot to sexualize American children. “We have had enough with drag queen shows in elementary schools and middle schools and high schools!” she raged. “We have had enough of drag queens gyrating in front of children and the public square! These groomers and child pre…

Read More