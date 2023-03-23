North Carolina House GOP passes bill prohibiting ‘critical race theory’; Democrats warn of ‘chilling effect’ on teachers

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Republicans approved new rules on Wednesday limiting how racism and sexism can be taught but fell short of gaining any Democratic support to guarantee a veto override. The 68-49 vote went along party lines with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition. Republicans would need at least one Democrat should Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper veto the bill again as he did in 2021. GOP lawmakers say the bill is designed to prevent schools from promoting “critical race theory.” House Bill 187 has provisions such as one saying teachers shall not promote t…

