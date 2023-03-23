Gay activist says Uganda LGBTQ community ‘in shock’ at new law

Published by

Reuters UK

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Members of Uganda’s LGBTQ community are in shock and fear being arrested after parliament passed a new law that makes it a crime to identify as gay, and imposes tough sentences that include the death penalty in certain cases, an activist said on Wednesday. The “Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023” was passed with a near-unanimous majority by lawmakers in the east African country where anti-gay sentiment runs deep. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the law would undermine fundamental human rights and “reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS” and urged au…

Read More