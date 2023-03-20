‘Oh, please, that’s horrible’: Nancy Pelosi cringes at the possibility of Trump winning in 2024

Published by

AlterNet

After the 2022 midterms gave Republicans a narrow single-digit majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the reelected Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) made a major announcement: She would be remaining in Congress but stepping down as Democratic House leader. Pelosi, now 82, was ready to pass the torch, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) was chosen as House minority leader. Jeffries now finds himself frequently butting heads with conservative House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California). Journalist Nolan D. McCaskill takes a look at Pelosi’s post-speaker life in an article published by …

Read More