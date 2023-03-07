Pence formally tries to wiggle out of special counsel’s subpoena

Published by

AlterNet

Lawyers for Mike Pence formally filed a motion Monday asking a federal judge to block a lawful Dept. of Justice subpoena ordering the former Vice President to give sworn testimony in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump. Just days earlier Pence declared on Twitter: “Speak boldly and truthfully and have faith that the American people will respond to leadership. Be men and women of courage. If you hold the banner of freedom, limited government, and traditional values high, the American people will rally to your side!” As Indiana Governor, Mike Pence was largely seen as “u…

Read More