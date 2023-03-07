Photo of Gov. Bill Lee in drag featured in full-page ad in Tennessee newspaper

Published by

New York Daily News

A full-page ad with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee dressed in drag ran in one of the state’s largest newspapers Tuesday, just days after the Republican politician signed into law a bill targeting drag performances — the first of its kind in the nation. The ad, which appeared in The Tennessean, was paid for by the Human Rights Campaign. It shows a recently unearthed photo of the self-described “conservative outsider” wearing women’s clothes while posing for his high school yearbook in 1977. “This kid enjoyed drag,” the ad reads in part, with an arrow pointing at Lee. “Guess what happened to him? He’s …

Read More