Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin fires back at GOP’s Tommy Tuberville over Senate blockade

Published by
Raw Story

Defense secretary Lloyd Austin fired back at a Republican senator’s blockade of 160 military promotions to protest an abortion directive. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is single-handedly holding up the promotions to force the Pentagon to drop a policy directive giving service members greater access to abortion services, and the secretary of defense called out the political maneuver as a danger to national security and military families, reported Politico. “There are a number of things happening globally that indicate that we could be in a contest on any one given day,” Austin said. “Not approvi…

