Prince Harry Feels ‘Incredibly Free’ Despite Being Diagnosed With PTSD, ADD & Depression In Vulnerable Sit-Down

Prince Harry was unofficially diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during a Saturday, March 4, sit-down with world renowned physician Dr. Gabor Maté.

The Hungarian-Canadian doctor claimed he’d made his discoveries regarding the royal’s mental health after reading his memoir, Spare.

“Reading the book, I diagnose you with ADD. I see it as a normal response to normal stress, not a disease,” the expert said, to which the Duke of Sussex quipped, “Thanks for the free session.”

Regardless of the diagnoses, Harry shared he’s felt a sense of freedom since separating himself from his high profile family, further explaining, “When the book came out I felt incredibly free.”

The interview was scheduled as a promotion for the 38-year-old’s controversial memoir release, pinpointing moments of trauma in his life. The former soldier confessed he’d always felt like an outsider in his own family, revealing he used therapy to try and work through his childhood hardships, but it never seemed to work.

“I suddenly realized that I learned a new language and the people that I was surrounded by didn’t speak that language — I actually felt more pushed aside,” he said.

The medical professional confirmed the prince had a “lot of trauma” even though he was “a scion of one of the richest families in the world, gilded with power and privilege.”

The father-of-two — who shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with wife Meghan Markle — then described how he’d been “in a state of shock” since the day his mother, Princess Diana, was killed, adding he’d been stuck in “fight or flight” mode his entire life.

The pair also delved into the lack of affection King Charles III expressed during Harry’s childhood. More specifically, he noted Charles did not even give him a hug after his mother’s death. As a father, Harry said he now “smothers” his kids with love.

Despite ongoing familial struggles, the Duke of Sussex was happy he was able to “break free” from the chains of the royal family — adding that he “can’t imagine” raising his kids in that environment.

“I’ve lost a lot, but I’ve gained a lot to see my kids growing up here and how they are,” the philanthropist said.

“Once you recognize the trauma, you can be healed at any age,” Dr. Maté told Harry. “It starts with acknowledgment.”

