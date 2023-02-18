Adele & Ed Sheeran Decline King Charles III’s Invitation To Perform At Coronation Concert Sparking ‘Massive Disappointment’

mega

Adele and Ed Sheeran both turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert scheduled for May 7.

Organizers of the event shared that the King specifically wanted the pair appear, with an insider spilling, “The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert.”

“There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment, ” the source added. “They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.”

The Shape of You singer, 32, was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict. The songwriter noted that he had a concert in Texas the day before the coronation concert and the Texas show might make it difficult to get to the royal celebration.

However, the 34-year-old pop singer turned down the invitation without explanation. The star does not have a gig scheduled for May 7, in fact she is not scheduled to perform publicly after March 25.

Although the Coronation concert performers are not confirmed, Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls are likely to take the stage. Rumors are also swirling that pop heartthrob Harry Styles might be in the line-up.

The singer-songwriters may not be the only guests of honor that will not be attending. Prince Harry has yet to confirm whether he will be at his father’s Coronation. As OK! previously reported, whether he attends the ceremony or not, Harry will not have a specific role at the event.

The Spare author has been the source of recent Windsor family drama. Since the release of Harry & Meghan and the Prince’s memoir, he has broken family ties.

In his breakout memoir, Harry publicly bashed Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. A source spilled Prince William will never forgive Harry for some of his controversial comments, noting the memoir was “the final straw.”

William and Kate will be attending the Coronation, whether this will deter Harry from appearing is unknown.

