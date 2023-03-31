Suspect charged after Molotov cocktail attack on Ohio church planning drag story hour

Published by

Raw Story

A suspect is facing federal charges in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on an Ohio church, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Aimenn D. Penny, 20, of Alliance, Ohio, has been charged with malicious use of explosive materials and possession of a destructive device in the March 25 attack on the Community Church of Chesterland, the agency said. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all charges. The church is facing threats for holding drag events, and is planning to hold the events against the admonition of local law enforcement, an ABC News affiliate in Clevel…

