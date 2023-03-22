Trump’s ‘nutjob’ allies are pushing for Mar-a-Lago standoff with feds: report

Published by

Raw Story

Donald Trump has been huddling with advisers to game out his options if he’s indicted in Manhattan. The former president can choose to show up in court in New York City or force authorities to haul him out of Mar-a-Lago, and the reality TV veteran is weighing which option would generate the most drama. However, a source close to Trump told The Daily Beast he’ll most likely present himself voluntarily to avoid being handcuffed. “Being in handcuffs isn’t something Trump would want to do,” the Trump source said. Legal experts say the ex-president probably doesn’t need to worry about a perp walk. …

Read More