Randy Rainbow Drops “Donald in the John With Boxes”, Destroys DeSantis, Announces His Run … For President (And A Tour)– 3 TO WATCH

Randy Rainbow has released his latest parody video, his third in as many weeks. “Donald in the John With Boxes” takes on President Trump's second set of federal indictments, this time for the classified documents.

He's “interviewed” Trump many times and has mastered the form “welcoming” the former President as “twice indicted Republican front-runner fresh off his latest arrest,” diving right in to the discovery of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, with Trump of course claiming they were just “newspaper stories and magazine articles.”

Doesn't Take Much to Make Trump a Parody

Rainbow is ready with the incriminating tapes and “confronts” the ageing TV reality show star with his own taped boasts about having classified documents. “Look at me, I have classified documents, these are definitely not declassified, look at me, look at me, I'm a big boy, Daddy please love me.”

It's All About the Lyrics

And then we're into the parody of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” as always making it seem as if these were the original lyrics and those others were just hacks making mediocre personal versions.

“Picture his ass in a bright orange jumpsuit,

Bangin' on bars with a rusty tin cup.\

Thought he'd be cute and just take what he wanted, but looks like it's time to pay up.”

It's not all bathroom humor, but he is reading those documents like “old golf magazines” and is “just within reach of his diapers and Pepsi.”

Duller DeSantis

“Welcome to DeSantis! is set to the tune of “Welcome to the 60s” from the musical Hairspray.

De Santis is introduced as “the worst thing to happen to Disney since the ‘It's a Small World' ride and the most boring Governor Ron DeSantis.”

Rainbow asks if DeSantis has ever met a gay person before.

“I deal better with regular people.”

Nicknames for Ron Desantis

Rainbow lists many of the candidate's nicknames, including “Rhonda Sanctimonious,” “Meatball Ron,” “Dull-as-Dishwater DeSantis,” and “Trump Lite” and then counters with a clip of DeSantis incredibly saying “You can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner.”

Right.

The lyrics nail it, focused on DeSantis' retro focus on a time that never existed but is pegged to around 70 years ago, “Hey MAGA, y'all take note, he's the Trump alternate if he wants your vote,” and “Let's go retrogress to 1953, last call for all your bodily autonomy.”

Randy Rainbow for President

In a Third Video, Rainbow tosses his hat in the Ring… confiding that it's for the “likes” and to promote his tour. And why not?

“You don't need another breeder.

What you need's a solid leader who can lip-sync for his life.”

And tickets for his tour — October – February events at

Tickets for the Randy Rainbow for President Tour Use code presale code: RALLY.

