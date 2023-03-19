UFC’s Jeff Molina Comes Out As Bisexual After Intimate Video Leak

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Madison Williams The 25-year-old admitted he initially didn’t intend to come out during his fighting career because of the possibility of negative responses. After an intimate video of UFC fighter Jeff Molina was posted without his permission on Thursday, the 25-year-old posted a statement on social media Friday revealing he is bisexual. In his statement, Molina said he preferred to come out on his own terms but stated that he wanted the news to come from him. Based on his statement, it sounds as if Molina didn’t intend to come out during his mixed martial arts career because he was worried…

Read More