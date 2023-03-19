‘They feel entitled to hurt you’: RuPaul’s Drag Race pushes back against right-wing bans

Published by

Raw Story

The latest episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ takes aim at right-wing inspired drag bans, The Daily Beast reports. The Emmy-award winning reality show in its 15 season features a conversation in which the artists get real about the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ targeting in America. The episode was filmed last year, but aired following the passage of a sweeping Tennessee bill that restricts “adult cabarets” in public or in the presence of children, and bans such performances anywhere within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, or places of worship. “It feels like we’re taking a giant step back,” said Anetr…

