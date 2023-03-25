When dating apps are used as tools of repression against LGBTQ+ people

Published by

Relaxnews

By Pollyana Ventura / Getty Images Homosexual activity is currently criminalized by 67 countries or jurisdictions around the world, according to Human Dignity Trust. And authorities in some of these areas are using dating apps and social media to target people from the LGBTQ+ community, in some cases even going so far as to trick them with fake accounts. This has reportedly happened in Egypt, with Grindr being used to arrest gay users. Homosexual activity is currently criminalized by 67 countries or jurisdictions around the world, according to Human Dignity Trust. And authorities in some of th…

Read More