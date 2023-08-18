‘It’s dehumanising!’ Grindr slammed for forcing workers to move across the country or lose jobs

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Grindr has reportedly refused to listen to workers taking action over its return-to-office policy. The gay men's social networking app had allowed its employees to work remontely since the onset of COVID-19 but then told its workforce via a leaked form that they had to either relocate to be within 50 miles of the new offices or lose their jobs. Now, those who have decideed to take action have claimed that bosses “cut the call” when they tried to cimmunicate with them after allegedly being given two weeks to make a decision. Quinn McGee, a trust and safety product manager and organizer at Grind…

Read More