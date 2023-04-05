Blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among most nominated flicks at 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and hit TV shows ‘Stranger Things’ ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Wednesday’ have gained most nominations among the scripted content in this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The list of contenders in 19 categories, released on Wednesday (05.04.23) ahead of the Sunday, 7 May ceremony also include ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in the unscripted categories.

A press release for the event said: “The biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can’t-miss event.”

Hosted by Drew Barrymore, the awards show will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, from 8pm ET/PT.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was top of the pile with six nominations, while

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Last of Us’ got six nods, with ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Wednesday’ on four.

The Best Movie nominations went to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Nope’, ‘Scream VI’, ‘Smile’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Nominees for Best Show are ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Wednesday’, ‘Wolf Pack’, ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Yellowjackets’.

The Best Performance in a Movie category is gender neutral – with three men but only two women nominated this year.

They are Austin Butler for ‘Elvis’, Florence Pugh for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, KeKe Palmer for ‘Nope’, Michael B Jordan for ‘Creed III’ and Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

In contrast, Best Performance in a Show is female dominated with nods to Aubrey Plaza for ‘The White Lotus’, Christina Ricci for ‘Yellowjackets’, Jenna Ortega for ‘Wednesday’, Riley Keough for ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’, Sadie Sink for ‘Stranger Things’ and Selena Gomez for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – while the Best Villain nods include the AI doll in ‘M3GAN’ and the drug-crazed beast in the late Ray Liotta’s final film, ‘Cocaine Bear’.

There are two same sex smooches in the Best Kiss category – Harry Styles and David Dawson in ‘My Policeman’ and Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

And Keanu Reeves’ assassin is listed in the Best Fight category for his battles against ‘Everybody’.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 – Full List of Nominations

Best Movie

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘Nope’

‘Scream VI’

‘Smile’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Show

‘Stranger Things’

‘The Last of Us’

‘The White Lotus’

‘Wednesday’

‘Wolf Pack’

‘Yellowstone’

‘Yellowjackets’

Best Performance In A Movie

Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’

Florence Pugh – ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

KeKe Palmer – ‘Nope’

Michael B Jordan – ‘Creed III’

Tom Cruise – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Performance In A Show

Aubrey Plaza – ‘The White Lotus’

Christina Ricci – ‘Yellowjackets’

Jenna Ortega – ‘Wednesday’

Riley Keough – ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

Sadie Sink – ‘Stranger Things’

Selena Gomez – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Best Hero

Diego Luna – ‘Andor’

Jenna Ortega – ‘Wednesday’

Paul Rudd – ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last Of Us’

Tom Cruise – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen – ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Harry Styles – ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Jamie Campbell Bower – ‘Stranger Things’

M3GAN – ‘M3GAN’

The Bear – ‘Cocaine Bear’

Best Kiss (Presented by Cheetos)

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – ‘The Last of Us’

Harry Styles and David Dawson – ‘My Policeman’

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – ‘Outer Banks’

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Dylan O’Brien – ‘Not Okay’

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘Shotgun Wedding’

KeKe Palmer – ‘Nope’

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – ‘Bullet Train’

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Emma D’Arcy – ‘House of the Dragon’

Joseph Quinn – ‘Stranger Things’

Rachel Sennott – ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) V Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – ‘Bullet Train’

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) V Ghostface – ‘Scream VI’

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) V Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – ‘Stranger Things’

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) V Everyone – ‘John Wick 4’

Escape from Narkina 5 – ‘Andor’

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – ‘The White Lotus’

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – ‘Cocaine Bear’

Justin Long – ‘Barbarian’

Rachel Sennott – ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Sosie Bacon – ‘Smile’

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – ‘Do Revenge’

Jenna Ortega and Thing – ‘Wednesday’

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Best Kick-A** Cast

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Outer Banks’

‘Stranger Things’

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

Best Song

Demi Lovato – ‘Still Alive’ (‘Scream VI’)

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’ (‘Elvis’)

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold my Hand’ (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)

OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’ (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (‘Where the Crawdads Sing’)

Best Docu-Reality Series

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

‘Family Reunion: Love Hip Hop Edition’

‘The Kardashians’

‘Vanderpump Rules’

Best Competition Series

‘All-Star Shore’

‘Big Brother’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’

‘The Challenge: USA’

‘The Traitors’

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Joel Madden – ‘Ink Master’

Nick Cannon – ‘The Masked Singer’

RuPaul – ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Kelly Clarkson – ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Best Reality On-Screen Team (Presented by SONIC)

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Best Music Documentary

‘Halftime’

‘Love, Lizzo’

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’

‘Sheryl’

‘The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie’