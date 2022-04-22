Towleroad Gay News

Racist Campaign Ad; Maddow’s McCarthy Mash; Nicki Minaj, Kelis, Megan Thee Stallion, Shakira, Lizzo Each Drop New Songs: MUST WATCH

How many gas-lit lies, inappropriate insinuations can one Trump candidate fit in a campaign ad?

But he has black friends… and a Photoshop fail to really drive the hideous home. Twitter Tore Into It.

Bernice King Sets Him Straight

Big Spring Drops

Flight Attendant Season 2; Russian Doll Season 2; Top Gun Maverick; Angelyne; Stranger Things 4; Lizzo, Kelis, Shakira, Nicki, Megan new tracks

Kelis - "Feed Them" (Official Music Video)
01:22

Kelis - "Feed Them" (Official Music Video)
05:23

Nicki Minaj feat. Fivio Foreign - We Go Up (Official Music Video)
04:06

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Official Video)
03:16

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito (Official Video)
02:49

Angelyne | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
02:31

Top Gun: Maverick | NEW Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - Tom Cruise
01:54

Russian Doll Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix
02:00

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT Season 2 Trailer (2022) Kaley Cuoco, Comedy Series
02:44

Megan Thee Stallion - Plan B (Lyrics)
03:17

Stranger Things 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Nailed and again with receipts.

Maddow’s team gets the denial and lies from Kevin McCarthy. Authors promise more and more audio receipts this week.

“I couldn’t wait to get out…thank god i made it out…I’m not afraid of you any more… “

Malcolm Kenyatta, Conor Lamb, John Fetterman in Democratic Party Primary Debate To Become Senator from Pennsylvania

