Isaac Julien show at Tate Britain is like a punch from a velvet glove

Published by

City AM

By Steve Dinneen When the Tate Modern’s new wing opened in 2016 it promised to usher in a new era in which performance and video would be given equal billing to paint on canvas. Aside from 2018’s blockbuster Steve McQueen show, this brave new world hasn’t quite materialised, and it seems telling that the biggest, most exciting video exhibition since Covid is hosted not in the bowels of the Tate Modern but in its Millbank-based sibling. And what an exhibition it is. Black, queer, London-born filmmaker Isaac Julien’s show is utterly sumptuous, a pristine, carpeted, dimly-lit series of installati…

Read More