Savannah Chrisley Insists She ‘Knew’ Colton Underwood was Gay After 2017 Date

Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood are looking back on their date-gone-wrong four years before the Bachelor alum came out as gay.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was joined by Underwood on her Tuesday, April 25, “Unlocked” podcast episode, where she candidly told him: “When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it.”

Chrisley, 25, recalled how they had “no connection … whatsoever” at the time, leading the 31-year-old to joke: “for obvious reasons.”

“When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously I’ve proven that at this point,” Underwood added during the episode, entitled “My Gay Ex-Lover.”

The unlikely duo’s date seemingly took place around the 2017 ACM Awards, as Chrisley remembered: “It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up. I was like, ‘All right, screw this.’ You know how it goes. You go through a breakup.”

Underwood was linked to Aly Raisman earlier that year and noted he was “coming off of a breakup [too] and I was just like, ‘Oh, why not. Let’s go see.’”

“I remember riding to the carpet with your dad and he leans over and he goes, ‘Son, my daughter is not ready for a man like you,’” Underwood continued to share of his chat with her dad, Todd Chrisley. “And I was like, ‘Todd, I’m not ready for your daughter either.’ I didn’t say that, but I just remember him saying that to me.”

After joking that she was working with “the wrong equipment” to interest Underwood, Chrisley revealed that she doubled down on her suspicions to her friend.

“I remember looking at [my friend] Emily, and I was like, ‘He’s totally gay,’” she recalled. “She was like, ‘No, he’s not, Savannah.’”

Chrisley confessed she went back to her room after the awards show and told the former football player that she was “really not feeling well” — but in reality, she went to hang out with her friends and “another guy.”

Underwood wasn’t offended by her confession, noting he “would have done the same” in her position.

Underwood joined Bachelor Nation in 2018 as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season, returning for Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and later starring as the lead of Season 23 The Bachelor. He left the show with Cassie Randolph and they dated for more than one year.

One year after their May 2020 split, Underwood revealed his sexuality on Good Morning America.

Chrisley admitted during the podcast episode that she sent his interview to her friend to say, “I told you so.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is now engaged to Jordan C. Brown after the political strategist popped the question in February 2022.