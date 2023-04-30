Jasmin Savoy Brown says horror movies tend to be ‘straight and white’

Jasmin Savoy Brown says horror movies tend to be too “straight and white”.

The ‘Scream VI’ star says the genre “never interested” her before she got cast in the Wes Craven-created franchise – which made a star out of Neve Campbell and still features some of the original cast like Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

The 29-year-old actress told Elle magazine: “I was never interested in horror because it was just so straight and white. That’s just not interesting to me, aside from my one white woman show a year, which was ‘Big Little Lies’ and then ‘The White Lotus’.”

Jasmin admitted that her character’s “queerness” was what attracted her to the sixth instalment – which was directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin – even though it was largely irrelevant to her storyline.

She said: “Mindy’s queerness has nothing to do with her character arc, and no one cares. It’s such a big deal, because it’s not a big deal at all. I love the idea that some people who would not normally interact with a character like myself are now meeting Mindy in that franchise and hopefully in a way that is pleasant for them.”

“It’s allowed me the space to not have to hide, even psychologically. There is something to be said for taking up space in your workplace as all that you are.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Yellowjackets’ star also revealed she loves how she can’t “hide” playing the teenage version of Taissa Turner – whose adult iteration is brought to life by Tawny Cypress – in the Showtime series about a high school soccer team attempting to survive after their plane crashed.

