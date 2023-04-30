Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes a national ban on ‘adult’ websites: ‘I don’t even know why it exists’

Published by

Raw Story

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have just discovered adult film sites. As the keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Greene discussed at length her discovery of adult film sites. She explained the only reason she had to become an expert in adult videos is because of Hunter Biden. According to Greene, the younger Biden, who does not work in politics or the White House, viewed such videos according to the investigation Rudy Giuliani did on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election. According to Greene, the laptop had a number of adult videos filmed that she knows a…

Read More