Lady Gaga Is Giving Indie Sleaze on the Set of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Published by

Grazia USA

Lady Gaga is dredging up some long-forgotten fashion aesthetics with her most recent looks. Snapped walking down the streets in the Bronx, the singer and actress sported an outfit that some netizens may recognize as peak 2010s “Indie Sleaze.” All part of a costume for the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie a Deux, Gaga, who plays the notorious Harley Quinn, wore a dark emerald faux fur coat with black lapels and cuffs over a V-neck sweater and floral mini skirt. Adding to the boho-grunge look, she accessorized with black ruffled socks and Mary Jane pumps, as well as a large leather-paneled tote bag …

Read More