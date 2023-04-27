Legendary Athlete Moved Out Of Florida Because Family Wasn’t Accepted

Published by

The Spun

By Matt Audilet Dwyane Wade is one of the most iconic athletes in Florida sports history. That being said, even his Miami Heat superstardom couldn’t protect his family against some of the state’s more conservative-leaning policies. “My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there,” Wade said in a recent interview with People. Earlier this year, the Florida Senate advanced Senate Bill 254, a gender-affirming care ban that would also strip parental rights from parents who support their transgender children. Wade’s daughter, Zaya,…

Read More