Paul O’Grady’s funeral ‘to be held at safari park he loved to visit near his home’

Paul O’Grady’s funeral will reportedly be held at the safari park he loved to visit near his home.

The animal-loving comedian, whose cause of death was revealed on Saturday (15.04.23) as cardiac arrhythmia after he passed away aged 67 on 28 March, is set to be honoured at a celebration of life-type ceremony at Port Lympne Safari Park in Hythe, Kent.

A source told the Mail on Sunday about the plan: “Paul loved Port Lympne. He got to know some of its residents very well and it was thought by his nearest and dearest that it would be a beautiful idea to hold his funeral there so they are in attendance, too. Staff hope they can do him proud.”

Port Lympne paid tribute to Paul – who gave a home to five abandoned dogs and spent years working with the Battersea animal charity – following his death, with a post on its Instagram page that said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady – a local supporter of Port Lympne and the work we do. We were incredibly grateful to have had him visit us.”

Port Lympne’s 600 acres host more than 900 rare and endangered animals, including monkeys, lions and tigers.

The resort also has Port Lympne Mansion Hotel, where guests have included Sir Winston Churchill and Prince Edward.

Animal-lover Paul, famed for his acid-tongued Lily Savage drag queen character, is said to have judged contests at the park, which is three miles from the home he shared with his husband Andre Portasio in the village of Adlington.

The Mail on Sunday reported as well as the ceremony on its grounds, it is thought there will be a service at a nearby church.

In 2020, Paul – whose parents were killed by heart conditions – opened up about having endured three cardiac arrests, kidney failure and Covid.

He suffered his previous heart attacks in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

His husband Andre said last month in a statement about Paul’s passing: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”