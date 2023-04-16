Towleroad Gay News

New study sheds light on how narcissism affects perceptions of partners in romantic relationships

Published by
PsyPost

New research indicates that individuals with high levels of narcissistic admiration often struggle to see their partners in a positive light. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, provide insight into how narcissistic personality traits influence perceptions of romantic partners. Narcissistic admiration and narcissistic rivalry are two distinct aspects of narcissism. Narcissistic admiration is characterized by a grandiose self-image and the desire to be admired, respected, and adored by others. On the other hand, narcissistic rivalry refer…

