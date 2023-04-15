Right-wing Bud Light boycott crumbles as GOP faced loss of major donor

Published by

Raw Story

Bud Light’s partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney caused many conservative voices to boycott the beer company, but there is reportedly now a GOP-led push to back off, or risk losing major funding. The National Republican Congressional Committee initially used the beer beef to raise funds in its latest “anti-woke” campaign, but on Saturday quietly deleted a tweet critical of the beer, whose owner happens to be one of their biggest donors, Anheuser-Busch, according to the Daily Beast’s report. The outlet reported that the NRCC, which backs Republican congressional c…

Read More